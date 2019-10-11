What: KIXE kicks off a new season of the KIXE Community Film and Discussion Series Date: Third Thursday of the month October 17, 2019- September 17, 2020 Where: Redding Public Library 1100 Parkview Ave at 6:00 PM

KIXE TV is proud to launch the third season of the KIXE Community Film and Discussion at the Library. The neighborhood screening series brings people together for community-driven conversations around documentaries from the award-winning PBS series Independent Lens and POV.

This season’s films are centered around the question: What’s your vision for our neighborhood? As communities experience increased polarization and division,

KIXE Community Film and Discussion provides a gathering place to watch and discuss issues rarely seen on the big screen. KIXE will be working in collaboration with local partners and leaders to create pop-up events that will spark conversation and connect people to resources in our community.

October 17 Biblioburro

The story of a librarian like no other. Colombian grade-school teacher Luis Soriano brings books, via two hard-working donkeys, to the children of Magdalena Province’s poor and violence-ridden interior.

November 21 The First Rainbow Coalition

The First Rainbow Coalition explores the history and legacy of a groundbreaking, multiethnic alliance of community groups that changed the face of 1960s Chicago politics. In 1969, the Chicago Black Panther Party began to form alliances across lines of race and ethnicity with other community-based movements in the city, including the Latino group the Young Lords Organization and the southern whites of the Young Patriots organization. Banding together in one of the most segregated cities in postwar America to collectively confront issues such as police brutality and substandard housing, they called themselves the Rainbow Coalition.

December 19 Seven Songs for a Long Life

Hospice care is rarely associated with singing and laughter, but at Strathcarron it’s different. At this remarkable Scottish hospice center, patients face pain, uncertainty and the possibility of life’s end with song and humor. Four years in the making, Seven Songs for a Long Life includes a hit parade of tunes belted out by patients and caregivers alike between reflections on life, love and mortality. Sinatra and R.E.M. have never been sung with more heart. The film illuminates a journey we will all take eventually, and shows how the songs we love best can help guide us through.

February 20 Always in Season

In Always in Season, descendants of the victims and perpetrators of lynching are working together to heal a violent history in four American communities. Blending observational footage with first-person testimonies and expert input, Always in Season examines the lingering impact of lynching and presents a diverse group of characters who reveal links between this historic form of racial terrorism and the racial violence that exists today. Narrated by Danny Glover and featuring Osei Essed’s haunting score, Always in Season is a forceful, unforgettable investigative documentary that shatters the notion that racial violence is a thing of the past.

March 19 Bedlam

A filmmaker and practicing psychiatrist makes rounds in ERs, jails, and homeless camps to tell the intimate stories behind a national health crisis: mental illness. Bedlam follows the poignant stories of people grappling with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other chronic psychiatric conditions, where silence and shame often worsen the suffering.

April 16 The Genius of Marian

The Genius of Marian is a visually rich, emotionally complex story about one family’s struggle to come to terms with Alzheimer’s disease. After Pam White is diagnosed at age 61 with early-onset Alzheimer’s, life begins to change, slowly but irrevocably, for Pam and everyone around her. Her husband grapples with his role as it evolves from primary partner to primary caregiver. Pam’s adult children find ways to show their love and support while mourning the gradual loss of their mother. Her eldest son, Banker, records their conversations, allowing Pam to share memories of childhood and of her mother, the renowned painter Marian Williams Steele, who had Alzheimer’s herself and died in 2001.

May 21 Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project

Marion Stokes secretly recorded television twenty-four hours a day for thirty years. It started in 1979 with the dawn of the twenty-four hour news cycle and ended when Marion passed away in 2012. In total, Marion recorded on 70,000 VHS tapes, capturing revolutions, lies, wars, triumphs, and catastrophes that tell us who we were and how television has shaped the world of today.

June 18 Farmsteaders

Clear-eyed and intimate, Farmsteaders follows Nick Nolan and his young family on a journey to resurrect his late grandfather’s dairy farm as agriculture moves toward large-scale farming. A study of place and persistence, Farmsteaders points an honest and tender lens at everyday life in rural America, offering an unexpected voice for a forsaken people: those who grow the food that sustains us.

July 17 Swim Team

Parents of a boy on the autism spectrum form a competitive swim team, recruiting other teens on the spectrum and training them with high expectations and zero pity. Swim Team chronicles the extraordinary rise of three diverse young athletes, capturing a moving quest for inclusion, independence and a life that feels like winning

August 20 Tribal Justice

In Tribal Justice, two Native American judges reach back to traditional concepts of justice in order to reduce incarceration rates, foster greater safety for their communities and create a more positive future for youth. By addressing the root causes of crime, they are modeling restorative systems that are working. Mainstream courts across the country begin to take notice.

September 17 Dark Money

Dark Money is a 2018 documentary directed by filmmaker Kimberly Reed about the effects of corporate money and influence in the American political system. The film uses Reed’s home state of Montana as a primary case study to advance a broader, national discussion on governance in an era of super PACs and Citizens United.

For more information visit https://www.kixe.org/community/community-film-series/