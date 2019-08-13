What: Free Preview Screening of Ken Burns” “Country Music”

Date: Thursday, September 5 th at 7PM

Where: First Thursdays at California Street Labs 1313 California Street, Redding

On Sept. 5, KIXE is hosting a free preview screening of Ken Burns’ “Country Music”, to be shown at California Street Labs. The screening is an eight-part, 16-hour documentary series directed and produced by Ken Burns, written and produced by Dayton Duncan, and produced by Julie Dunfey, that explores the history of a uniquely American art form. From its deep and tangled roots in ballads, blues and hymns performed in small settings, to its worldwide popularity, learn how country music evolved over the course of the 20th century, as it eventually emerged to become America’s music. This 45-minute preview provides an overview of the entire Country Music series from introduction with artists contemplating what is country music through a series of segments featuring stories about Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks and more.

First Thursdays is a collaboration between Shasta Living Streets and KIXE TV to showcase the growing vibrancy of downtown Redding.

KIXE events at California Street Labs are free and open to the public. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase