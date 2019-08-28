Redding Market Saturday, Sept 7

7:30 a.m. – noon

Redding City Hall, 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding

Kids are invited to join Healthy Shasta’s Fall FARM Club, which stands for Fun At the Redding Market choosing fruits and vegetables. FARM Club encourages kids to choose their own fruits and vegetables and is held in the summer and fall each year. Meet us at Healthy Shasta’s booth at the Saturday Redding Farmers’ Market, 777 Cypress Ave, 7:30 am-noon beginning September 7. Kids 3 to 15 years old can sign up to receive FREE tokens worth $2.00 toward the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

One goal of FARM Club is to encourage kids to make decisions about what produce to eat. “Kids usually eat the fruits and vegetables when they get to choose”, says Sara Sundquist, Healthy Shasta Coordinator. When children are given the tokens, they are encouraged to come back to the Healthy Shasta booth and share what they bought. “Cherry tomatoes are usually a huge hit in the fall with the kids,” adds Sundquist.

The first visit, kids receive two $2.00 tokens (for a total of $4 to spend at the market). Kids who visit three times in six weeks can choose a prize. Parents sign their children up each session, and the sessions run for six weeks. There is no cost to sign up. FARM Club runs Saturdays, September 7 – October 12 for the fall season.

For more information about FARM Club, Farmers Markets and eating healthy, visit healthyshasta.org or call Sara Sundquist at 245-6457.

Healthy Shasta is a collaborative committed to making healthy eating and physical activity choices easier where you live, work and play. Visit www.healthyshasta.org for more information.