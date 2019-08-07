On August 6th, 2019 at approximately 9:00 pm, officers responded to the 1400 block of

Arizona Street in regards to a disturbance. As officers were responding they learned a male suspect was wielding a large metal pipe at his elderly parents. The suspect was later identified as Low Choy Saechao, 43 years old of Redding.

Upon officers’ arrival, the elderly parents fled their residence in fear of Saechao. Saechao barricaded himself in the residence with the metal pipe. Officers then entered the residence after they learned Saechao had locked himself in a bedroom.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Saechao; however, he failed to comply with officers orders. Officers were able to gain entry into the bedroom where they found Saechao with the metal pipe at his feet. The assistance of K9 Hank had to be used to take Saechao into custody.

Saechao was placed under arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, terrorist threats and resisting arrest. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later booked into the Shasta County Jail.