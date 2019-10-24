Officers were dispatched to Raley’s Supermarket for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. An employee witnessed a disturbance involving several subjects in front of the Raley’s Store. When the employee attempted to get the subjects to leave, one of the subjects, Jordan GANNON, 23 yrs of Seattle Washington, struck him with a large stick, causing minor injuries. Multiple callers reported the altercation and observed GANNON flee to McDonald’s on Lake Blvd. GANNON was contacted inside McDonald’s by officers and he was immediately non-compliant. Officers negotiated with GANNON who eventually dropped the stick but remained standing near it. GANNON refused officers orders and in an attempt to prevent his resistance, GANNON was pepper-sprayed. The pepper spray was ineffective at which time officers utilized K9 Otto to assist. K9 Otto was effective and GANNON was taken into custody by officers.

GANNON was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries prior to booking at the Shasta County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.