On Monday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 7:48 a.m., Patrol Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 21000 block of Tia Mia Ln. in Palo Cedro for a report of an assault victim found outside the residence. Upon deputies arrival they located an unresponsive adult female near a vehicle, naked from the waist down with severe injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to her head. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. At this time, the assault is being investigated as an attempted homicide and sexual assault.

The residence located on Tia Mia Ln. is owned and operated by Victor Treatment Centers, housing juvenile males in a group home setting. The Victim is an employee of the group home; however, the identity of the Victim will not be released, as she will remain confidential due to the nature of the assault.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol and Major Crimes Unit actively investigated the scene, conducted interviews with the occupants of the residence and Victor Treatment Center staff members to determine the person or persons responsible. Detectives quickly identified a 17-year-old male resident of the home as the suspect who committed the assault through statements and physical evidence. The juvenile was detained, interviewed and subsequently arrested. At this time, there is no indication the general public’s safety is at risk and the suspect is believed to have acted alone in the crime. After the Victim was violently assaulted, she was left in the inclement weather and was not discovered for over seven and a half hours. The temperature dropped to 47 degrees during the evening with rainy weather conditions as well.

During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was served to Victor Treatment Centers. Internal Victor Treatment Center incident reports and documents were reviewed and detectives learned that the suspect was currently on probation for armed robbery out of Sacramento County and made prior documented threats to assault the Victim. Information regarding the threats to assault the Victim were not reported to law enforcement. Further information as to motives, involved parties and other investigative information will not be released at this time.

The Victim is currently hospitalized and being treated for severe injuries sustained during the incident. The Victim is requiring intensive care and has been unable to communicate or speak with detectives to provide a statement due to the severity of her injuries.

The Suspect was booked into the Shasta County Juvenile Hall and is facing charges of 664/187 PC Attempted Murder, 220(a)(1) PC Assault with intent to commit rape and 205 PC Aggravated Mayhem. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office is aware of the investigation and will be seeking to prosecute the juvenile as an adult.

The Major Crimes Unit is urging anyone that has information about this incident to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.