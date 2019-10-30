BOARD MEMBER POSITION FOR JUNCTION SCHOOL DISTRICT

If you have a passion for education and you reside in the Junction Elementary School District boundaries then here is your chance to make a difference in the lives of children. We are currently seeking a candidate to serve on the Junction School Board for the term ending December 2020. Qualifications for the position are you must be a resident in the Junction School District, be over 18 years of age, pass fingerprint clearance and be a registered voter. This position is a volunteer position and the board meetings are currently held the third Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at Junction School.

If you have any questions or are interested in applying, contact Carie Nadin at 547-3276 x 253