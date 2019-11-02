BOND OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE BOARD MEMBER POSITION FOR JUNCTION SCHOOL DISTRICT

As a result of the successful passage of Measure “A” Bond on June 7, 2016, the Junction Elementary School District is required to form a Bond Oversight Committee. If you have an interest in serving on the Bond Oversight Committee for Junction School, then here is your opportunity. We are currently seeking a candidate to serve on Bond Oversight Committee for Junction School District. Qualifications for the position are you must be a resident in the Junction School District, be over 18 years of age, pass fingerprint clearance and be a registered voter. This position is a volunteer position.

If you have any questions or are interested in applying, contact Carie Nadin at 547-3276 x 253