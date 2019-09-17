On Oct. 12, 2019, Junction Educational Foundation (JEF) will be hosting the 3rd Annual Moonlight Harvest Festival from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the McConnell Foundation’s Ross Ranch located at 11973 Old Oregon Trail in Redding.

The Harvest Festival will feature a tri-tip and chicken barbecue dinner catered by their partners, the Palo Cedro Lions Club. With dinner, the committee will be offering beer and wine from local vendors, music and both a silent and live auction and raffles.

This annual event is an essential part of our fundraising efforts. Money raised from this event will supplement and enrich the academic and extra-curricular experience at Junction Elementary and Middle Schools, such as by enhancing our music program, providing classroom grants and student scholarships, facilitating field trips, and funding school facility improvements.

To purchase tickets, visit: www.moonlightharvestfestival.com