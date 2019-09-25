From the Junction Educational Foundation—2019 – 2020 Business Plan

The funding support for Junction Elementary School District looks good as the Foundation organizes for our main fundraising event: the October 12, 2019 “Moonlight Harvest Festival,” at the McConnell Foundation’s Ross Ranch on Old Oregon Trail in Redding. We hope to raise $30,000 to compliment, but not duplicate, projects that are, or can be, funded by our school district.

Our goal is to enhance the learning environment for the students at Junction Elementary and Middle Schools by:

Increasing funding for classroom grants to provide additional support for teachers and staff,

Providing recognition field trips for high performing students,

Supporting the six JESD sponsored clubs including building a school garden for the Garden Club and providing equipment and paying event fees for our Middle School Robotics Team,

Continuing to support the Junction After School Program by funding equipment and/or activities for academic or extracurricular enrichment opportunities and free after school tutoring,

Continuing with facility upgrades on the Pre-K/Kindergarten playground and the painting, landscaping, and overall aesthetic improvements to Junction School.

At the direction of the STEM coordinator, we will help fund the start of the new Junction Middle School STEM Program by providing equipment such as 3D printers and solar panels. All of these goals are in support of “Target Programs” which are highly impactful projects that contribute to the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) goals set forth by the School District.

All of us in the Palo Cedro area and especially the Junction Elementary School attendance area should be very proud of the work being done by the Junction Educational Foundation. We are so fortunate to have JEF helping our school offer so many exciting opportunities for our students. Local merchants, business owners, and private citizens have donated over $17,000 to support the Moonlight Harvest Festival. We can all show our appreciation by going online to buy tickets for the 21+ event at MoonlightHarvestFestival.com. Then we can go to the Festival, eat a nice dinner with our favorite beverage, bid on the fabulous items that have been donated, and dance to some great live country music in a barn setting. Sounds like a great time. I hope to see you there!