On October 2nd, 2019 at approximately 5:25 P.M., Redding Police Officers responded to the area of Hartnell Avenue and Shasta View Drive in Redding regarding a traffic collision. Officers arrived and found that a silver 2000 Chrysler four-door had struck another vehicle in the intersection of Hartnell/Shasta View and fled east on Hartnell Avenue. The driver of the vehicle which was hit in the intersection, 57-year-old David Rothrock, was uninjured.

The driver of the silver Chrysler failed to negotiate the turn at Goodwater Drive and Hartnell Avenue. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, taking down lines and knocking out power to houses in the area. The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Marlon Lee Benson of Redding, attempted to flee but was restrained by witnesses.

When officers arrived at the scene of the second collision they found Benson still being held at the scene by two witnesses. Officers discovered Benson was extremely intoxicated. Benson refused all sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested. He was taken to Shasta Regional Medical Center for an evidentiary blood draw and medical clearance prior to booking.

Benson was booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Power remains out for some homes in eastern Redding. Utility customers can check the Redding Electric Utility Twitter account for updates.