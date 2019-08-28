Hill Country Community Clinic and several north state funders have come together to address personal and team stress through an internationally recognized, evidence-based model created by the Center for Mind-Body Medicine to rebuild a resilient, self-healing community.

They are recruiting more than 100 facilitators to train others to help cope with stress and trauma caused by recent critical life events or natural disasters. The Center for Mind-Body Medicine will be in Redding this fall to lead the mind-body skills training, which aims to equip local facilitators with self-care skills and mutual support to manage stress and emotional distress in the North State. Published research shows 80-90% reduction in PTSD after ten weeks of Mind-Body Skills Groups.

“We know that stress and trauma can negatively impact our health,” said Amy Cavalleri, coordinator for the CMBM project. “This model has proven to be a powerful, healing force for thousands of people. We are so fortunate to have this training in our local area.”

The CMBM model was developed by founder, Dr. James Gordon, and draws on modern and ancient healing traditions from around the world. Tools such as guided imagery, movement and breathing are taught and practiced in a safe, small group environment. This evidence-based model has been utilized in communities around California and internationally as a catalyst to build resilience after experiencing toxic stress and natural disasters.

The 8-day training (October 2-5, 2018 and January 22-25, 2020) is open for applications at www.cmbm.org/shasta. Participants from Shasta, Butte, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties are encouraged to apply by September 1, 2019.