Futurity First Insurance Group will be hosting a series of four Medicare 101 Workshops throughout Shasta County.

Linda Clarkson and Nancy Millard will present the hour-long workshops, explaining Medicare Parts A and B, and exploring options with Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Supplements. Participants will also learn how prescription drug plans work, how to get help with the cost of prescription drugs and how Medicare works with the VA.

The complimentary workshops are designed for people who are turning 65 and going on Medicare or are already on Medicare.

The times and places are as follows:

Tuesday, July 23 at 4:30 p.m. – Anderson Frontier Senior Center, 2081 Frontier Ave, Anderson.

Thursday, July 25 at 5 p.m. – Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S Jackson St, Red Bluff.

Tuesday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m. – Shasta College Main Campus, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding.

Tuesday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m. – Shasta College Main Campus, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding.

Registration is complementary. Call Futurity First at 541-973-2100.

About Futurity First Insurance Group.

Futurity First Insurance Group is a nationwide network of agents and advisors specializing in the financial security and retirement needs of seniors, pre-retirees, families, and businesses.