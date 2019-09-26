On September 25, 2019, at approximately 1:30 am, Shasta County Jail inmate Leo Frank Graham, 42, was transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center for treatment of a suspected gastro-intestinal tract complaint. Graham was treated by hospital personnel throughout the morning and was later medically cleared to return to custody at about 8:30 AM. As Graham was being escorted out of the hospital to a transport vehicle, Graham became unresponsive. Graham was brought back into the hospital and life-saving efforts were immediately initiated.

At 9:17am, Graham was pronounced dead by authorized hospital personnel. This incident is currently under investigation by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Coroner’s Office. Graham was serving a 16-month sentence in the Shasta County Jail for combined charges of harming a peace officer dog (K-9) pursuant to Penal Code section 600(A), two counts of obstructing/delaying/resisting arrest pursuant to Penal Code section 148(A), as well as a failure to appear warrant stemming from a weapons offense pursuant to Penal Code section 21310. The next of kin was notified by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office and the post mortem examination was scheduled for next week to determine the cause and manner of death.