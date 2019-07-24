An increase in operations has started, as of July 24, 2019, on the HWY 44 Fuels Reduction Project. Included in these limited operations are the masticating of brush and ladder fuels as well as the ongoing work being done by the California National Guard and Sugar Pine Conservation Camp crews.

This is a cooperative project with CALTRANS that will provide a safer community for residents along HWY 44 and make stopping a wildfire possible for firefighters. Additional benefits of the project are increased visibility to roadside hazards (livestock and wildlife) and increased solar exposure during the winter months, making roads less likely to be icy. For additional information on the HWY 44 Fuels Reduction Project visit: https://www.fire.ca.gov/media/5514/45-day-plan_04.pdf