On September 12, 2019 at about 7:08 p.m., Redding Police (RPD) officers were dispatched to a single motorcycle traffic collision on Hartnell Avenue at Shotwick Trail.

According to witnesses, the motorcycle rider was traveling at a high rate of speed on Hartnell Avenue west of Shotwick Trail, attempting to negotiate a sweeping curve in the roadway when the motorcycle hit the raised sidewalk. The rider was ejected and struck a metal pole. The motorcycle continued to slide eastbound on the sidewalk and struck a tree. There were no other vehicles or pedestrians involved.

The rider, whose name will not be released pending relative notification, was transported to Mercy Hospital where he succumbed to major injuries. The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of collision, but the helmet came off during initial contact with the sidewalk. It does not appear that drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision.