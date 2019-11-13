Redding resident Samuel “Sam” Bambino passed on November 9, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center at the age of 91.

Samuel was born on June 22, 1928, in McCloud California.

Sam was raised in McCloud and married his sweetheart Catherine Mae Hughes on May 24, 1952.

In McCloud, he had many jobs—a painter, paper hanger and a butcher at the general store in the meat department. In his spare time, Sam played baseball for the McCloud team and was one of the best baseball players to come out of Siskiyou County.

In McCloud, the couple had two boys—Tom and Tim and then moved to Redding in 1957 where they had their third boy—Ted.

In 1957, Sam worked as a meat cutter for Farmers/Sentry Markets in Redding and later transferring to the Shasta Lake City store before retiring in 1990. Sam had many friends and customers he grew to love over those years.

Sam and his bride loved to dance and spent many hours dancing. They even took cruises so they could dance non stop on their vacations.

Sam is survived by his wife Catherine of 67 years. Sons—Tom Bambino of Redding, Tim Bambino (Sue) Phoenix AZ and their daughter Dana; Ted Bambino (Erin) of Redding and their three sons Marshall, Ricky and Gregory Bambino.

He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren. His family was his everything.

Funeral services will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church in Redding at 10: 30 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Reception to follow.

Services will be conducted by Allen and Dahl