On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, Kenneth “Papa Bear” Doelker, passed from this world to Heaven at the age of 84.

Kenneth was born on April 17, 1935, in Redding, to Albert C. Doelker and Minnie H. Von Allworden. He had three brothers, Heinz Von Allworden, Robert L. Doelker and a surviving brother Albert H. Doelker.

In the 1880s, Ken’s grandfather homesteaded property in Oak Run and bought a ranch off Swede Creek Rd. in Palo Cedro. As a child, Kenneth had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, raising animals and worked on a dairy farm milking cows.

Ken went to Shasta High School, where he successfully competed in wrestling and FFA. At school, he met his sweetheart Joanna E. Crean. The couple got married in 1956 and started a family. He is survived by his loving wife Joan and their four children—Kenneth S. Doelker, Vicki L. Harmon, Wayne M. Doelker and Ronald M. Doelker. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ken began construction work in 1958 and started Doelker Construction in 1975. He was well known for his high-quality work, ambition and expertise. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Papa Bear had a passion for life and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Allen and Dahls in Palo Cedro followed by graveside services at Millville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at “Papa Bear’s” shop located at 20913 Boyle Rd, Redding with a barbeque potluck. Any side dishes or desserts will be greatly appreciated.

Family asks in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to “Make a Wish.”