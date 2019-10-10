Albert H. Doelker, Jr. died peacefully June 10, 2019 surrounded in love with his wife Terri, son Andy, and daughter Katie.

You may have known him as Albert, Al or Butch.

He is survived by his father Albert Doelker Sr. of Palo Cedro, sister’s Debbie McKey, Cindee Slater and numerous relatives and special friends.

Albert attended Junction Elementary School, graduated from Enterprise High School in 1975 and then went on to attend Shasta College. He graduated with a fisheries biologist degree from Humboldt State University in Arcata. He worked as a fisheries biologist for the BLM for 30 years. He loved to fish.

Al’s life celebration will be held on October 26 at 12 noon at the Palo Cedro Community Hall in Palo Cedro. Following the service there will be a private family memorial at the family plot in Millville.