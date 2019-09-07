On Sept. 6, 2019, at 4:30 p.m., victim Kevin Rivera-Cornejo (23 years old, of San Jose, CA.) was house boating with family and friends on Shasta Lake. The victim’s father, Hector Rivera (49 years old, of San Jose, CA.) was operating the rented houseboat. Hector was in the process of trying to moor the houseboat to shore. Kevin was on the back-swim deck area, by himself, as Hector was maneuvering the houseboat to the shore. Kevin either jumped in or fell in as Hector was reversing the houseboat. Kevin screamed, and Hector stopped the houseboat. Hector and other family members went to the back deck and retrieved Kevin from the water. Kevin had sustained fatal propeller cuts to his lower extremities. The family called 911 and started CPR.

At 4:33 p.m., deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit were dispatched to Corey Cove, on Shasta Lake, for a propeller strike victim. A Cal-Fire/Shasta Co. Fireboat, Dignity Health Ambulance and PHI Helicopter were also dispatched to the scene. Deputies arrived on scene and placed tourniquets on Kevin’s legs while family members continued CPR. Kevin was placed in a patrol boat and transported to Silverthorn Resort where a Dignity Health Ambulance and a PHI Helicopter were staged. Kevin was pronounced deceased after additional lifesaving efforts failed to produce signs of life. Kevin Rivera-Cornejo’s body was turned over to Shasta County Coroner’s Office personnel. Alcohol was not a factor in this boating accident.