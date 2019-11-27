SACRAMENTO – With the holiday season approaching, the California Department of

Public Health is reminding people that you can stay physically and mentally healthy by

taking simple steps before, during and after the holiday meal.

Bacteria can be found in foods such as meat and poultry and may cause illness if it isn’t

cooked long enough, or if it’s inadequately cooled or improperly handled. It is important

to carefully wash fresh produce and to not let uncooked food come in contact with raw

meat or poultry and its juices.

“We can help ensure that foodborne illnesses don’t ruin our holidays by properly

preparing and handling all of the ingredients, whether it is meat, poultry, fruit or

vegetables,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Public Health

Department Director.

Most foodborne illnesses can be prevented by:

• Washing hands with soap and warm water before and after food preparation,

especially after handling raw foods.

• Cleaning all work surfaces, utensils and dishes with hot soapy water and rinsing

them with hot water after each use.

• Cooking food thoroughly and refrigerating leftovers promptly after meals.

• Preventing cross-contamination (from raw foods to foods that are ready to eat).

• Keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

Symptoms of foodborne illness can include diarrhea, which may be bloody, vomiting,

abdominal cramps, and fever. Most infected people recover from foodborne illnesses

within a week. However, some people may develop complications requiring

hospitalization. Young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with weakened

immune systems are at the highest risk for potentially life-threatening complications.

People with severe symptoms should see their doctor.

Make healthy choices this holiday season:

• Be physically activity, even if it is a quick walk. Even five minutes of physical

activity has real health benefits.

• Treat the family with fun physical activity. When it is time to celebrate as a family,

do something active as a reward. Plan a trip to the zoo, park or lake.

• Make healthy food choices. Watch portion sizes, fill half your plate with fruits and

vegetables. Focus on whole fruits, a variety of vegetables and whole grains.

• Serve water at meals and avoid sugary drinks.

• If you choose to consume alcohol, limit your intake.

• Enjoy some “me” time and take a break from family and friends, if needed, to

avoid feeling stressed.

“Even as the holidays can be a time of joy, they can also be stressful. Remember to

take time for yourself and treat yourself well. Get enough sleep, stay physically active

and aim for meals that are nutritionally balanced,” said Dr. Angell.

For more information about food preparation and storage, and physical fitness ideas,

visit the following CDPH links:

