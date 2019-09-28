Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency officials are responding to a suspect case of meningococcal disease in an adult. Meningococcal disease can be caused by a bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis. Sometimes the bacteria invades the body and causes illnesses. Meningococcal disease is spread to other people by sharing saliva or spit. Generally, it takes close or lengthy contact to spread the bacteria. People do not catch the bacteria through casual contact or by breathing air where someone with meningococcal disease has been. A confirmation lab test is being done.

It is believed the patient was recently in contact with staff and patients at Pulse Urgent Care in Redding. Pulse Urgent Care is practicing an abundance of caution and has provided prophylaxis to all close contacts of the possible case and is calling people who may have had less contact. HHSA staff are also working with Tehama County health officials due to the patient having been in that county as well.

The best way to prevent meningococcal disease is to maintain good hygiene, not share personal items such as drinking glasses and bottles, lipstick, toothbrushes, cigarettes, marijuana cigarettes, etc. Anyone with symptoms of meningococcal disease—such as fever, severe headache, nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, rash or excessive sleepiness—should seek medical attention immediately.

A vaccine for meningococcal disease is licensed for use in the United States, which protects against four of the five major meningococcal serogroups. It is 85 – 100% effective against those four, and the protection lasts from 3 to 10 years.