During the first week of October, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, South Fork Management Unit will be conducting a prescribed fire to remove understory fuels on National Forest System lands in the area of Harrison Gulch Ranger Station in Platina, CA. The target dates for the burn will be starting as early as Wednesday, October 2 and could last through the fall and winter season, depending on weather and fuels conditions.

The expected project initiation dates are dependent upon several factors, including, but not limited to favorable weather and site conditions. Five units may be burned as conditions allow up to 58 acres.

Smoke will be visible from Hwy 36 near the Harrison Gulch Ranger Station during burn operations and smoke may continue to be visible through the following few days. Fire managers will be working with the Air Quality Management Board to ensure compliance with air quality regulations and health and safety conditions.

The prescribed fire operation will create a landscape with a reduced amount of ladder fuels and dead vegetation. Once treated, the site will provide defensible space and better opportunities to control fires because of reduced fire behavior. The project will also simulate the natural role of fire in the ecosystem by that will improve and protect forest health and vigor.

Pre-ignition public notifications will be provided to local media outlets and will also be posted on https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6603/, the Forest’s Facebook www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF and Twitter www.twitter.com/ShastaTrinityNF pages.

For more information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at (530) 226-2494 or the Harrison Gulch Ranger Station at (530) 352-4211 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)