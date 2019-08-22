The Shasta County Connection — 8-21-19

The wide range of topics covered in the meetings I attend in a week can be interesting. From speaking with our Shasta County Ag Commissioner, Mr. Rick Gurrola, about industrial hemp to attending the Shasta Health Assessment and Redesign Collaborative, and then on to discussing the pilot project for Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) in the jail. I am never bored. There is always something new to learn and become better informed about issues that our county government oversees.

I was most appreciative of the presentation at our last Board of Supervisor’s meeting made by Kari Haley-Hathaway, of Haley Insurance Marketing, Inc. Ms. Haley-Hathaway updated the BOS on the difficulties people are having to maintain their insurance because so many of us live in high fire hazard risk areas. This is the third presentation I have heard by Kari and every time she speaks, the news becomes more discouraging. Insurance companies continue to tighten their standards for issuing insurance policies and many residents are struggling to either maintain their insurance or end up paying extremely high prices for a policy. One suggestion Kari had was to request a Defensible Space Inspection done on your property by Cal Fire and submit the paperwork to your insurance company. The documentation stating that you passed your inspection can be helpful. It is my hope that, on a state-wide level, the gravity of this problem is taken seriously and relief for homeowners in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) can find some reprieve from the high cost of insurance.

With affordable housing a looming issue for so many in California, the BOS did approve and authorize the Director of Housing and Community Action Agency, Laura Burch, to sign three Notices of conditional Award for Project Based Vouchers. Eighty of those vouchers were approved in District 4, the Shasta Lake Veterans Village project and the Shasta Lake Apartments Project. Supervisor Morgan, District 4, was pleased that there will be more affordable housing in his district. The balance of the vouchers was approved for Northern Valley Catholic Social Services (NVCSS). Since the Carr Fire, housing has been at a serious shortage and providing more housing will help relieve the pressure of the tight housing market.

Labor Day is right around the corner and I would like to invite everyone to the Intermountain Fair in McArthur again this year. The community works hard all year to provide us with a very special event that is enjoyed by the young and old alike. The kids have been working hard getting their animals ready for showing and the Jr. Livestock Sale. This is an opportunity for the community to show our support for the youth of the Intermountain Area and attend the Jr. Livestock Sale. It is also an opportunity for residents of the Redding Area to visit the Intermountain Area and enjoy the beauty of our rural surroundings.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor