From the National Weather Service—Sacramento

Dry conditions and breezy north winds return Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring elevated fire danger to much of the area.

Gusty northerly winds will return to

portions of interior NorCal on Wednesday and continue into Thursday with forecast wind gusts up to 40-45 mph in the Redding area.

With critical fire weather danger forecast tomorrow—Thursday now is the time to prepare! Do you have a wildfire plan for your family an emergency supply kit?

Go to www.readyforwildfire.org