Hope in the Face of Addiction

The Women’s Fund of Shasta Regional Community Foundation, Don Ajamian Construction, Inc., and the Redding Record Searchlight will present a groundbreaking film and expert panel on October 8th at the Cascade Theater in Redding, 5:30 to 8:00 PM to discuss what is being done in our local area about addiction. The evening will feature the film There But For The Grace of God, from the producers of Seattle Is Dying. The film examines how and why several selected addicts took the paths they did, revealing their personal obstacles, desires and fears.

Following the film, a panel of experts from a range of local law enforcement and addiction treatment programs will outline the work currently serving this segment of our population from white-collar professionals to people barely able to make a living.

Panelists include:

Lynn Dorroh – CEO, Hill Country Health and Wellness Center

Greg Greenberg, MD – Emergency Medicine and Addiction Medicine Specialist, No Rx Abuse Coalition

Doug McMullin, MD – Shasta Community Health Center

Lt. Dale Marlar – Custody Division, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office

Tracie Neal – Chief Probation Officer, Shasta County Probation Department

Paul Scipione, MD – Redding Rancheria Recovery Center

Cost: Free Registration