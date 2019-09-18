At the one-year mark since the Carr Fire hit the Redding area, Shasta Regional Community Foundation recently announced the distribution of additional grants for mid and long-term recovery efforts. Contractor-led house rebuilds in Shasta County are a project of the NorCal Community Recovery Team (CRT)’s Construction Sub-Committee. Shasta Builders’ Exchange Community Fund received a grant for $6,657 to redesign and reprint the 3-bedroom and 2-bedroom house plans used for the rebuilds. $200,000 was granted to the Salvation Army to continue their work providing utility poles, septic repairs, gravel, waterlines and other infrastructure to prepare land for the rebuilding of homes. The ART from the Ashes community-wide program and exhibit received $5,525 in partner support from the fund.

There continues to be a wide-range of recovery efforts in place. A local grant review committee is focused on assisting the individuals in our region to get survivors back into homes. “We know these types of projects require significant investment and by working closely with the NorCal CRT we will do what we can with your donations to restore neighborhoods that have lost so much,” said Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer of Shasta Regional Community Foundation.

To date, grants from the Community Disaster Relief Fund total $1,806,809. An itemized report on all grant distributions is on the Community Foundation’s website at wwwshastarcf.org/funds/cdrf. The list is updated regularly. Also available by a link on the same webpage is the First Year Carr Fire Accountability Report offering more information about the fund and its partners.

Online applications for Carr Fire recovery assistance for nonprofits and public entities can be found under the Community Disaster Relief Fund title on the Community Foundation’s grants page. For more information, contact Amanda Hutchings at 530-244-1219.

