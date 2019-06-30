Bring the world together by hosting a foreign exchange student! ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a public benefit organization, is seeking local host families for high school students from over 30 countries: Spain, Germany, Thailand, Denmark, Portugal, South Korea, Italy, France, The former Soviet Union Countries, Norway and more!

Couples, single parents, and families with & without children in the home are all encouraged to host! You can choose to host a student for a semester or for the school year.

Each ASSE student is fully insured, brings his/her own personal spending money and expects to contribute to his/her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles.

Imagine the world of peace and greater understanding. Imagine yourself as part of the solution! Today’s teens are tomorrow’s parents, international business people, and possibly even future political leaders! Share your corner of America by helping a foreign exchange student experience life in your area!

If you are interested in opening your home and sharing your family life with a young person from abroad, please contact us today for more information, call (800) 733-2773, go online atwww.ASSEhosts.com or email asseusawest@asse.com