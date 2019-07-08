The family of Sarah and Josh Papenheims have created a scholarship in memory of their children’s names and are hosting a fundraiser from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20th, at Fall River Brewing located at 4001 Eastside Road in Redding. Josh was a 2014 graduate of Foothill High School and Sarah in 2015.

The family just recently awarded the first two scholarships and are now working for next year’s awards.

Guests can purchase food, drinks, and raffle tickets while listening to local bands—Sugar, Serena Karise, Jimi Primetime, Minnesota Peeps, The Blues Society of Northern California, and Foothill High School Cougar Band Alumni will be performing. A $10 entry fee is suggested.

Tragically, in December 2018, while studying Psychology (with an emphasis in suicide) at Erasmus College in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sarah was murdered and three years prior Josh had taken his own life.