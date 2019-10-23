On Tues. Oct. 29, 2019 KIXE/PBS Channel 9 will host— Frontline presents—Fire in Paradise at 10:00 p.m.

A year after the devastating Camp Fire, who’s to blame and why was it so catastrophic? With accounts from survivors and first responders, the inside story of the most destructive fire in California history, its causes and the impact of climate change. LINK

About FRONTLINE

FRONTLINE, U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, explores the issues of our times through powerful storytelling. FRONTLINE has won every major journalism and broadcasting award, including 91 Emmy Awards and 22 Peabody Awards. FRONTLINE is produced by WGBH Boston and is broadcast nationwide on PBS and locally on KIXE TV channel 9, Tuesdays at 10:00 PM.

