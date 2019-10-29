The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) are hosting a free online commercial cannabis cultivation permitting workshop.

“This online workshop allows cultivators to learn more about the regulatory requirements of commercial cannabis cultivation from a location of their choice,” said Jennifer Nguyen, CDFW’s Acting Cannabis Program Director. “There is no better time to understand more about state compliance, reducing environmental impacts and setting up your grow for success.”

The free workshop is ideal for new and existing commercial cannabis cultivators. Those interested in attending can follow the link below and register. The online workshop is limited to 200 participants so early registration is recommended.

Workshop Details: Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30p.m.

Registration link: www.wildlife.ca.gov/cannabispermitting

CDFA’s CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Division will provide an overview of the licensing process for commercial cannabis farmers, including the required application attachments. SWRCB will review the cultivation policy, water rights and water quality relative regulations, and other important information. CDFW will cover Lake and Streambed Alteration Agreements and how to limit environmental impacts.

Other participating cannabis regulatory agencies include the Department of Pesticide Regulation, the Franchise Tax Board and the Employment Development Department.

Questions can be submitted at the end of the final presentation.

All commercial size cannabis cultivators are encouraged to obtain required state licenses and county permits, as well as implement best management practices to reduce environmental impacts. Doing so can help cultivators avoid common pitfalls that may lead to enforcement actions.

To learn more about CDFW’s role in cannabis cultivation, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis or email AskCannabis@wildlife.ca.gov.

To learn more about the SWRCB’s Division of Water Quality’s (DWQ) role in cannabis cultivation, please email dwq.cannabis@waterboards.ca.gov or call the DWQ Cannabis General Order hotline at (916) 341-5580.

For more information about becoming a licensed cannabis farmer and for an overview of the California Cannabis Track-and-Trace System, please visit CDFA’s CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing’s website at CalCannabis.cdfa.ca.gov or call 1-833-CALGROW.

To report illegal cannabis cultivation and environmental crimes such as pollution, water diversions and poaching, please call the CalTIP hotline at (888) 334-2258 or text information to “TIP411” (847411).