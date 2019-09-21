Get paid to make a difference! Now is your chance to work in a field that allows you to enjoy the beautiful landscape of the National Forest and help sustain the nations’ forests for future generations.

Between September 16-30, 2019 the Shasta-Trinity National Forest will be just one of the Forest Service locations in California that will be accepting job applications for the 2020 Spring/Summer season. Positions are available in multiple fields, including recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.

“Caring for the land and serving the people,” is more than just the agency motto. Working for the Forest Service is a rewarding adventure that allows you to give back to your community, improve your National Forests, and learn about natural and cultural conservation.

Those interested must apply between September 16-30, 2019, at www.usajobs.gov to be considered.

Individuals interested in finding more information about a specific position can refer to this document which has the contact information for each position being offered https://go.usa.gov/xVEZh.

2020 Temporary (1039) Wildland Firefighter Forestry Aids and Forestry Technicians GS-0462-03/04/05. Applications must also be submitted through USAJOBS by September 30, 2019 https://go.usa.gov/xVysu

To find out more about the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, please visit: www.fs.usda.gov/stnf.