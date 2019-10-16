Farmers, ranchers assess impact of power outages

Operations are returning to normal at California farms, ranches and agricultural businesses that endured public-safety power shutoffs. The widespread outages interrupted harvest schedules for winegrapes, rice and other crops, and caused scattered produce losses due to lack of refrigeration. The outages also disrupted water deliveries for irrigation and livestock, and caused logistical problems for wineries and food processors.

Crews complete delta habitat-restoration project

An intentional levee breach in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Tuesday completed a years-long habitat-restoration project. Known as the Tule Red Tidal Restoration Project, the work aimed to create wetland habitat for endangered and threatened fish. Customers of the State Water Project provided funding for the work, and said the project would also benefit flood protection. Land for the project had previously been used for duck hunting.

Volume of avocado harvest exceeds expectations

Despite a damaging heat wave as the fruit developed, California avocado farmers will produce a larger-than-expected crop. The avocado season officially ends at the end of October, and marketers say the California harvest could be as much as 30% higher than preseason estimates. Even so, the harvest was relatively small. The California Avocado Commission says the upcoming crop could be much larger, if weather remains favorable.

Campaign describes Beef Quality Assurance program

People who want to learn more about how beef is produced now have new resources. The Beef Quality Assurance program has launched a campaign to let people know about how it works with ranchers on cattle handling, health, nutrition and transportation. The campaign includes a video, website and social media components. Most beef produced in the U.S. is grown under the quality-assurance program, which requires ranchers to complete training courses every three years.

