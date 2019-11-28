Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Portable pens help with emergency livestock housing

To help house farm animals displaced during disasters, portable livestock pens have been deployed to fairgrounds around California. The pens were formally dedicated Tuesday during a ceremony in Yuba City, and were purchased jointly by the California Farm Bureau Federation’s charitable foundation and the state Department of Food and Agriculture. They can be distributed to fairgrounds to help animals evacuated due to wildfires, floods or other emergencies.

Bill in Congress could reduce farms’ estate tax burden

Farm organizations welcome introduction of legislation that would ease the potential federal estate tax burden for family farmers and ranchers. Cosponsored by Salinas-area Rep. Jimmy Panetta, the bill would assure property would be appraised as farmland rather than at its development value when determining estate taxes. Supporters say the bill would make it less likely a family farm would need to be broken up to pay estate tax.

Annual turkey consumption remains stable

With the big turkey-eating holiday coming, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates Americans will consume an average of more than 16 pounds of turkey per person this year. That’s similar to levels of the past decade. California ranks eighth in the nation in turkey production. USDA reports wholesale turkey prices up slightly from a year ago. But an annual American Farm Bureau retail-price survey shows turkey prices to be down.

Americans spend more time on food prep, less on eating

How much time do you devote each day to eating? According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans spend an average of 64 minutes a day on eating or drinking as a primary activity. That’s down slightly from a decade earlier, but the time Americans spend on preparing food has gone up. So has time devoted to cleanup, grocery shopping and buying non-grocery food, such as from a fast-food restaurant.

