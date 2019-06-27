Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Hearing focuses on soil health

Programs to benefit soil health should be “locally focused and producer-led,” according to a California Farm Bureau Federation officer who testified before Congress Tuesday. CFBF First Vice President Shannon Douglass told a House subcommittee about soil-health practices she uses on her Glenn County farm. She said programs to encourage similar practices should be flexible, incentive-based and backed by up-to-date research.

Nutria eradication efforts may get boost

Additional resources may be on the way, to help control and eradicate an invasive rodent. More than 500 nutria have been trapped in Central California. The creatures threaten crops, levees and other water systems. The new state budget passed by the Legislature includes nearly $2 million to boost nutria eradication work, and members of Congress have introduced a bill to revive a federal eradication program.

Cherry losses reach disaster status

Losses to cherry crops caused by springtime rains have led at least three California counties to file or consider crop-disaster declarations. San Joaquin County says more than half its cherries were lost to the storms, and has filed a disaster request. Madera and Stanislaus counties will likely do so, too. Ultimately, a disaster decree from the U.S. Agriculture Department could qualify affected farmers for low-interest loans and other aid.

Walnut promotions emphasize heart health

Encouraged by results of a retail marketing campaign focused on heart health, the California Walnut Board says it plans to expand the program nationally. Advertisements and in-store displays promoted walnuts as a heart-healthy food during American Heart Month in February. The Walnut Board says improved sales in test markets this year will lead to nationwide expansion of the program next year.