Wednesday, November 13, 2019

California working landscapes provide economic vitality

California farms and businesses associated with agriculture continue to be economic powerhouses, according to a new study. It analyzed the economic contributions of California’s “working landscapes” and found that agriculture and other support activities account for 6.4% of the state’s economy, support more than 1.5 million jobs and generate $333 billion in sales. The value of the state’s working landscapes comes in ahead of health care, real estate, retail and construction industries.

Survey says U.S. is No. 1 in food affordability

Americans have the world’s most affordable groceries, according to an American Farm Bureau Federation analysis. The organization reported that people in lower-income countries spend much more of their household budget on food than those in high-income countries, and added that agricultural trade and policy can take some of the volatility out of global food prices. (reading time 0:21)

California to exchange agricultural expertise with two countries

Two agreements have been finalized for agricultural information sharing between California and researchers in the Netherlands and India. The California Department of Food and Agriculture and the Netherlands Ministry of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality have committed to exchanging knowledge on topics including climate-smart agriculture, agricultural sustainability, water management and food waste. The second agreement between Fresno State University and Punjab Agricultural University in India involves sharing research on subjects such as water management, irrigation technology, agricultural mechanization and crop improvement.

Power shutoff may have boosted fire risk

A power shutoff meant to stave off a wildfire meant a Ventura County avocado and citrus farmer couldn’t irrigate his crops for nearly two days―and when the Maria Fire burned its way into his groves, he couldn’t help firefighters battle the blaze. That scenario is frustrating a lot of growers dealing with power shutoffs and the threat of fire. In Sonoma County, losses from the Kincade Fire are still being tallied, but one agricultural commissioner thinks vine damage may be worse than in 2017.

