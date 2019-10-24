Federal agencies update biological opinions for delta fish

New biological opinions for fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta should add flexibility to the state’s water system, according to the California Farm Bureau Federation. Federal agencies announced completion of the opinions Tuesday, affecting operations of water projects in the delta. California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson said the opinions enhance existing protection for fish while adjusting water-project operations to improve supplies.

Congressional subcommittee discusses farming technology

California farmers and ranchers stand ready to adopt new technology, according to congressional testimony—especially if it’s readily available, scientifically tested and affordable. Speaking Tuesday to a congressional subcommittee on behalf of the California Farm Bureau Federation, Fresno County farmer Don Cameron recommended continued investment in federal cost-share programs, and urged flexibility in applying new technology to California’s diverse farming environment.

Processing tomato harvest heads to finish line

As farmers finish their harvest of processing tomatoes, they report their crops will be smaller than anticipated. The California Tomato Growers Association says late-season rain and hail contributed to reduced yields of processing tomatoes, which are used to make ketchup, sauces and other products. That will likely reduce inventories of tomato products, and encourage planting of more tomatoes next year.

California Farm Bureau celebrates centennial

The state’s largest farm group, the California Farm Bureau Federation, turns 100 years old Wednesday. It was founded Oct. 23, 1919, when delegates from 32 county Farm Bureaus met in Berkeley. The organization has since grown to 53 county Farm Bureaus representing all forms of agriculture throughout the state. Farm Bureau leaders gathered in Sacramento Tuesday to mark the centennial and dedicate the organization’s new offices.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION

The California Farm Bureau Federation works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 36,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of more than 5.5 million Farm Bureau members.