Flu season is approaching, and the flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women. Each year on average in the U.S., more than 200,000 people are hospitalized and 36,000 die from the flu. Those most at risk are young children, elderly and people of any age with other medical conditions. Visit your health care provider or one of the many retail locations that offer the flu vaccine, including many drug and grocery stores.

The Shasta County Public Health Clinic also offers flu vaccine clinics:

Drive-through flu vaccine clinic (pneumonia and other shots also available):

Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 2650 Breslauer Way, Redding

Vaccine is also available by appointment only at Public Health’s main office: 2650 Breslauer Way, Redding. Call (530) 225-5591 or 1-800-971-1999.

Flu shots from Public Health are $13 each. Cash, check, Medi-Cal and Medicare Part B are accepted (no private insurance).

For more information, visit www.shastaflushots.com or call (530) 225-5591.