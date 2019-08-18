Here’s Your Opportunity to See the Award-Winning Stage Production of HAMILTON

The First United Methodist Church-Redding once again offers a unique package of

entertainment in San Francisco. Hamilton is at the Orpheum Theatre on Market

St. in San Francisco. This early 1900s theatre has been restored to its original

grandeur.

Tickets in the Balcony are $199.00 p/person. Tickets on Sale Now !

RSVP & pay by October 25. Only 40 tickets available!

Departure: Saturday, November 2, 2019. 7:00 am SHARP. Meet at First United

Methodist in the parking lot at 1825 East St. Redding CA. Return Redding: Approximately 8:45pm. 1:00 pm performance. Bus departs San Francisco, 5:15 pm SHARP.

Make checks and send to: FUMC-Hamilton, 1825 East St Redding CA 96001.

Sorry, NO REFUNDS ! Hamilton is 2 hrs & 45 minutes, 18 minute intermission. Bathrooms located on Loge and Lobby levels.

No Elevator to Balcony. You must be able to walk up 60 carpeted stairs to

Balcony. Snacks/Libations in Lobby. Earphones available in Lobby.

You can bring: small backpack, purse, binoculars & snacks. You’re welcome to

bring a lunch, eat on steps of SF Library or Asian Museum. Civic Center & cafes are

nearby. No Alcohol or Drugs on board.

Preview Hamilton: www.utube.com/watch?v=4byuuissjtu@feature=youtu.be

Traveling on Mt. Lassen Motors, non-stop, bathrooms onboard. You’ll have time

to eat No Host Lunch & Dinner before departure.

Thank you for coming along and helping with the Church’s Paint & Repair Fund.

Frank Treadway-Travel Host. 241.5003 or 243.2403.