Here’s Your Opportunity to See the Award-Winning Stage Production of HAMILTON
The First United Methodist Church-Redding once again offers a unique package of
entertainment in San Francisco. Hamilton is at the Orpheum Theatre on Market
St. in San Francisco. This early 1900s theatre has been restored to its original
grandeur.
Tickets in the Balcony are $199.00 p/person. Tickets on Sale Now !
RSVP & pay by October 25. Only 40 tickets available!
Departure: Saturday, November 2, 2019. 7:00 am SHARP. Meet at First United
Methodist in the parking lot at 1825 East St. Redding CA. Return Redding: Approximately 8:45pm. 1:00 pm performance. Bus departs San Francisco, 5:15 pm SHARP.
Make checks and send to: FUMC-Hamilton, 1825 East St Redding CA 96001.
Sorry, NO REFUNDS ! Hamilton is 2 hrs & 45 minutes, 18 minute intermission. Bathrooms located on Loge and Lobby levels.
No Elevator to Balcony. You must be able to walk up 60 carpeted stairs to
Balcony. Snacks/Libations in Lobby. Earphones available in Lobby.
You can bring: small backpack, purse, binoculars & snacks. You’re welcome to
bring a lunch, eat on steps of SF Library or Asian Museum. Civic Center & cafes are
nearby. No Alcohol or Drugs on board.
Preview Hamilton: www.utube.com/watch?v=4byuuissjtu@feature=youtu.be
Traveling on Mt. Lassen Motors, non-stop, bathrooms onboard. You’ll have time
to eat No Host Lunch & Dinner before departure.
Thank you for coming along and helping with the Church’s Paint & Repair Fund.
Frank Treadway-Travel Host. 241.5003 or 243.2403.