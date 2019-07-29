The first indication of West Nile virus (WNv) for 2019 has been reported in Shasta

County in one positive mosquito sample collected in the West Cottonwood area.

“Although this is our first indication of West Nile virus activity, we know it is

endemic in Shasta County and will be a concern every year,” stated Peter Bonkrude,

District Manager of the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District. “As the season

progresses and warmer temperatures remain, the increased risk for West Nile virus

transmission will continue,” added Bonkrude. In addition, the District is asking that

residents eliminate any potential mosquito sources on their property to help in the

reduction of adult mosquitoes.

West Nile virus continues to be present throughout the state, with positive WNv

indicators throughout California counties. Due to this increase in WNv transmission,

the District has augmented surveillance and treatment of larval and adult mosquitoes

in the affected areas.

The Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District staff urges residents to take

precautions to avoid mosquito bites by implementing the 4 Ds of protection:

• Drain any standing water that may produce mosquitoes, this includes

flowerpots, old tires, and buckets. Some species of mosquitoes can lay their eggs in

very small sources of water, like a bottle cap.

• Defend yourself and your home by using an effective insect repellent and

making sure screens on doors and windows are in good condition.

• Dusk or Dawn, avoid outside activities.

• Dress in long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are active

For more information about SMVCD’s services, West Nile virus, or new emerging mosquito-borne diseases, contact the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District at (530) 365-3768 or visit www.ShastaMosquito.org.

2019 Shasta County West Nile virus activity: 0 dead birds, 0 sentinel chickens, 1 mosquito samples, and 0 humans tested positive for West Nile virus. California West Nile virus activity: 28 dead birds, 0 sentinel chickens, 1094 mosquito samples, and 2 humans tested positive for West Nile virus.