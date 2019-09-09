9/5 Thunderstorms ignite fires on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Thunderstorms moving across the Shasta-Trinity National Forest over the past 24 hours with over 150 lightning strikes have resulted in at least 19 fires on the South Fork and Trinity River Management Units. Forest Service resources are on scene at many of the fires with crews working their way to more remote fires. Additional resources will de be directed to any newly reported fires. As part of our normal post-lighting event protocol, aerial reconnaissance flights will continue across the forest for the next few days, as well as on the ground patrols to identify any new fire starts. To report a new fire, please call 911. For the most up to date Shasta-Trinity National Forest Lightning Fire information visit our InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6370/. You can also follow the forest on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ShastaTrinityNF/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF To learn how you can be better prepared in case of a wildfire, visit www.preventwildfireca.org.

9/6

Firefighting efforts continue across the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on the fires resulting from the recent lightning event. A total of 26 fires have been identified. The largest of these fires is the South Fire located southeast of Tomhead Mountain. Estimated at 1200 acres, an Incident Management Team has been ordered and will be taking control of firefighting efforts in the next 24 hours.

The Cutthroat Fire located on the Trinity River Management Unit continues to be a focus of concern because of the proximity of the Highway 299 corridor.

The Middle Fire located near the Trinity Alps Canyon Creek Trailhead has impacted the Canyon Creek and Bear Creek trails. Hikers looking to explore areas of the Trinity Alps Wilderness should keep a sharp lookout for changing conditions.

As conditions remain dry across the forest, additional fires may be visible. Aerial reconnaissance flights and ground patrol efforts will continue across the forest for the next few days to help locate these newly identified fires. To report a new fire, please call 911.

9/7 Firefight continues this weekend across the Shasta-Trinity National Forest

Firefighting efforts continue this weekend across the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on fires resulting from last week’s thunderstorms. The largest of these fires is the 1665-acre South Fire, located southeast of Tomhead Mountain west of Red Bluff. Incident Management Team 16 will be transitioning with the forest today and will take command of the fire Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

The Ramshorn Fire burning east of Highway 3 and west of Castle Crags has grown to approximately 250 acres. Water and retardant drops are slowing the fire’s spread while crews are working to establish containment line.

The Cutthroat Fire, located north of Highway 299 near Big Flat, is holding at 15 acres. Water and retardant drops have been very successful in slowing fire progression and crews are building line around the perimeter.

The Middle Fire, located northeast of the Canyon Creek Trailhead in the Trinity Alps Wilderness, has grown to approximately 100 areas and is impacting the Canyon Creek and Bear Creek trails. Hikers and horse riders are encouraged to avoid the area.

For the most up to date Shasta-Trinity National Forest Lightning Fire information please visit our InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6370/