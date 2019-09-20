Recent rains and cooling temperatures have enabled Forest Supervisor Scott Russell to lift fire restrictions effective September 19, across the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. This means that forest visitors in possession of a valid California campfire permit may, once again, have open campfires, stoves, or barbeques outside of designated campgrounds.

Campfire permits are free and can be obtained by visiting any Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management or California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) office. The permit lists requirements for clearing the ground around campfires, how to completely extinguish a fire, and which tools must be kept at the campfire site at all times. You may also obtain a California Campfire Permit online at http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfires/. A printer is required to print the online permit.

“People should remain cautious. Lifting fire restrictions does not mean the threat of a wildland fire does not exist,” said Alex McBath, Forest Assistant Fire Management Officer. “Everyone is encouraged to be careful with fire, especially on dry or windy days. And to remember, never leave a campfire unattended.”

For other nearby public lands please check with the appropriate Forest Service office or local fire protection agencies for specific information on whether or not restrictions have been lifted for those areas.

To learn more about how you can help prevent wildfires, visit www.preventwildfireca.org/OneLessSpark/.

For more information on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, visit: www.fs.usda.gov/stnf.