On Aug. 16, 2019, firefighters quickly distinguished a three-acre fire at Seven Lakes Road in the Bella Vista area. Reported at approximately 5:00 p.m. by a neighbor, six engines and two crews were dispatched with aircrew flying overhead if needed. The incident named the Chucker Fire was located on the Redding Gun Club’s property, traveling south on Seven Lakes Road.

Investigator made the determination that cause of the fire was due to someone smoking and fire was ignited between the hours of 4:00 through 5:00 p.m.

The fire investigator was able to identify the cigarette brand that was placed near one of the club’s benches under a large pine tree.

The circumstances have been deemed “suspicious” said Redding Gun

Club president Jack Nehr due to the club being closed that day. “Someone trespassed onto the property around a locked gate,” said Nehr. He added, “On a day of 107 degrees, who would take a seat to smoke a cigarette?”

Nehr said that in the 22 years the Redding Gun Club has been leasing this property, they have never had any incidents. He said the club members work hard in keeping the area up with weekly yard maintenance around the clubhouse and property.

Video of Chucker Fire burn area