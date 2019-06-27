Fireworks Illegal in Shasta County

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE)/Shasta

County Fire Department (SCFD), and the City of Redding Fire Department (RFD) remind

residents and visitors that fireworks, including safe and sane fireworks, are illegal in all of

Shasta County, including the City of Redding.

Dry conditions and hot temperatures continue to pose a significant fire threat. There is zero

tolerance for violation of these ordinances and departments will be enforcing these restrictions.

• Shasta County Ordinance 8.12.010 prohibits the possession, transportation and

discharge of fireworks of any type, without permit. Violation of the County Ordinance is

a misdemeanor punishable by fine and/or imprisonment in the county jail.

• Redding Municipal Code 9.20.170 Explosives and fireworks.

It is unlawful for any person, firm, association, or corporation to possess, transport,

discharge, or ignite any firecrackers, skyrockets, snap caps, detonating contrivance,

bomb, or fireworks of any kind or description within the boundaries of the City of

Redding without first obtaining a permit for possessing or discharging and igniting such

devices from the city. The possession, storage, handling, sale, and use of explosives,

explosive materials and fireworks for public displays shall comply with California

Fire Code.

July 4th is generally a time of increased outdoor activity, and it is important that safety be a priority. Residents and visitors to Shasta County are encouraged to attend and view the public displays throughout Shasta County. CAL FIRE/SCFD and Redding Fire Department wish everyone a happy and safe 4th of July. For more tips on how you can stay safe this

Independence Day, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.