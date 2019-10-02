On Wednesday, October 02, 2019, at approximately 8:25 a.m., officers with the Redding Police Department brought in Haley Oilar, 30, who was arrested for allegedly fighting with officers near the intersection of Manzanita and Bechelli Lane in Redding.

While still under Redding Police officer’s custody, Oilar was seated in the Jail’s pre-booking area outside of the facility and became unresponsive. Officer’s requested assistance from the Jail medical staff, who responded to the pre-booking area and began performing life-saving efforts on Oilar. Oilar was subsequently transported by LSU to Shasta Regional Medical Center while she remained in Redding Police custody. Police released Oilar to the hospital where she was treated and cleared. She was not transported back to the Jail for booking.