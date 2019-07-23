On July 22, 2019, at approximately 7:15 p.m., an officer with the Redding Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a broken windshield. The officer contacted the driver, identified as Joey Locascio, age 24 of Redding who had warrants for his arrest and driving on a suspended license. The passenger was identified as Erik Morris, age 23 of Redding. Morris was found to be on felony probation out of Shasta County for drug possession charges.

During a probation search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded firearm underneath the passenger’s seat. Morris is a felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition. was booked into the Shasta County jail for various weapons charges, two outstanding warrants, and drug possession. Morris was booked into the Shasta County jail for weapons charges and violation of probation.

This is Morris’ second arrest for possession of a firearm in two weeks. On July 14, 2019, he was arrested following a vehicle pursuit. Morris was booked into the Shasta County jail for felon in possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition. He was released three days later under his own recognizance and required to wear an ankle monitor.