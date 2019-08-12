On August 10, 2019 at around 8:14 PM, Officer Bailey Odell was conducting proactive enforcement in the southwest Redding area. He located a black Honda Civic driving without headlights. When he got behind the vehicle, he saw it drive through a stop sign in the area of Kenyon Drive and Cedars Road. Officer Odell conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle. The vehicle pulled over at a residence in the 2100 block of Kenyon Drive. The driver exited the car and began to walk away. Officer Odell quickly detained the driver and identified him as Michael James White, 37 years, of Redding.

White was driving on a suspended license and admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle. Officer Odell searched White’s vehicle and located a .45 caliber pistol, ammunition and 3.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside. White is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms. He has several prior convictions for possession of illegal weapons, including a previous conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for possessing drugs while being armed. White was arrested for suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm, illegally possessing ammunition and for possession of suspected methamphetamine.