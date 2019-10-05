On October 4, 2019, at around 12:16 PM, a Redding Police Officer was patrolling in the 4900 block of Cedars Road in Redding. He saw a pick-up truck blocking the southbound lane of Cedars Road. When the officer stopped his vehicle to see if he could assist, he contacted three subjects, including Barry Edward Fourzon, 39 years of Redding. When making contact, Fourzon lied to the officer about his identity. Another officer arrived to assist and both officers attempted to detain Fourzon in handcuffs. Fourzon immediately began to reach for his waistband area. Fourzon began to violently resist officers. During the altercation, Fourzon removed a loaded semi-automatic firearm from his waistband and threw it into the roadway nearby. He continued to resist arrest.

During the altercation, Fourzon continually kicked, hit and bit officers, causing injuries. Fourzon was finally subdued after an approximate four-minute-long fight.

During the altercation, Fourzon continually encouraged other subjects to assist him in his fight with officers and to “get the gun.” Officers located the firearm nearby and discovered it was loaded and fully functional. Fourzon was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm, being armed in the commission of a felony, assault with a deadly weapon, violently resisting a peace officer, and battery on a peace officer.

Fourzon has been arrested and booked into Shasta County Jail a total of 20 times and is currently on Post Release Community Supervision (AB109) for Penal Code 69, violently resisting a peace officer. Fourzon’s criminal history includes being arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading law enforcement, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, carjacking, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, brandishing a firearm, domestic violence, criminal threats, possession and transportation of a controlled substance, and resisting arrests. Prior to today’s arrest, Fourzon’s last arrest was in December of 2018 when he attempted to flee from NPU officers during a probation search of a suspected drug house but was subsequently taken into custody and found in possession of heroin. Fourzon was also previously arrested in October of 2015 where he violently resisted law enforcement when they attempted to take him into custody on multiple violent charges which included carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and violently resisting law enforcement

.