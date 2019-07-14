Officer Nolan Guiducci was conducting an area check when he located a male, later identified at Fabian Ortiz, 28 years old of Redding, walking on Loma Vista Drive. He was in possession of a nylon guitar case. Initially Ortiz complied with Officer Guiducci’s directions, but became uncooperative as additional officers arrived. He was ultimately detained without incident. An AR-15 style rifle was located in the guitar case along with a high capacity magazine.

Witnesses told investigating officers that Ortiz was in a verbal argument with a female at the apartment complex. As he was walking away, he fired a single shot at the apartment building where the female resides. The bullet did not strike the building and no one was injured.

Ortiz is currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for assault on a Police Officer and has prior felony convictions, precluding him from possessing firearms or ammunition. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and violation of PRCS.