Farmers, restaurants and their customers will all benefit from improved trade among the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to a coalition of California agricultural groups, restaurants and chefs. In a letter sent today to the California congressional delegation, the coalition urged approval for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The USMCA would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement and enhance the movement of food products on the continent. The coalition letter says the new agreement would benefit California farmers by improving market access in Mexico and Canada and would benefit restaurants by assuring the availability of high-quality ingredients and affordable dining experiences made possible through trade with the neighboring countries.

“Restaurants and farmers need each other, and we all need the USMCA to assure the continued strength of the food chain,” California Farm Bureau Federation President Jamie Johansson said. “By helping California farmers and agricultural businesses, and by enhancing North American trade in food and farm products, the USMCA will keep agricultural products affordable for all of us who eat.”

Patrick Mulvaney, chef-owner of Mulvaney’s B&L in Sacramento, urged Congress to support what he called a “vital piece of legislation.”

“Our success in California food is directly related to the hard work and diligence of our farmers,” Mulvaney said. “The USMCA will ensure that their efforts will pay off, for their families, workforce and consumers.”

